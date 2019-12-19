Family holds candlelight vigil for Lauderdale County man missing since March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — It's been nearly ten months since Bradley Lard was last seen. The 39-year-old vanished without a trace just before his birthday in March. Witness statements put him at a residence in the Cloverdale community on the night of his disappearance. With no cell phone, credit card, or bank account, investigators say tracking him is nearly impossible.

A candlelight vigil was held for Lard Thursday evening at the Lauderdale County Courthouse fountain. There, friends and family prayed for answers. Bradley's mother, Lisa Wallace, says her son always kept in contact with her and she can't think of anyone who would wish him harm.

"He was a mama's boy; he called me all the time and his birthday was on the 3rd of March so I knew when he didn't call for birthday money, or whatever, something was wrong," said Wallace. "We have heard a million stories but nothing about where he could be; all I've wanted this whole time is to know where my child is, and to bring him home."

Wallace says she wants the public's help in finding answers to where Bradley could be. If you know any information, please call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (256) 386-8685 or the Lauderdale County Sheriff's office at (256) 760-5757.