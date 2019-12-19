Boeing CST-100 Starliner’s maiden voyage to International Space Station begins Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The countdown has begun for the launch of Boeing's un-crewed test of its Starliner capsule.

The capsule will carry around 600 pounds of supplies and equipment and will dock with the International Space Station.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine spoke on Thursday about the launch, which will be the Boeing CST-100 Starliner's maiden voyage to the space station.

Bridenstine said this is one important step in the new era of space exploration.

"We are going to in fact launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttles, and we're going to do that in the first part of next year," said Bridenstine.

Friday at 5:30 a.m. central time, a ULA Atlas V rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral.