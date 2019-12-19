Boaz residents pack time capsule in celebration of Alabama’s bicentennial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOAZ, Ala. - Residents in Boaz are celebrating Alabama's bicentennial in a unique way.

On Thursday, dozens of folks including local and state leaders took time to sort through some items from 2019. Those items were then put into a time capsule and buried in Old Mill Park.

Items including the farmer's almanac, popular toys, a scrapbook, a polaroid, and more.

"We knew that it would be a historic moment for our city because this doesn't come around every five years. This is only something we celebrate the bicentennial. Just having this moment to tell our grandkids about is really special to have here and a part of the city," said Lindsey King, Chair of the Boaz Bicentennial Committee.

The time capsule will be covered and should not be dug up until December 19, 2119.