Beau Terra Lane Christmas display dedicated to fallen officer

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located at 109 Beau Terra Lane in Huntsville. It has 5 electrical circuits just for all the lights they have.

It features gingerbread soccer players, Santa and Rudolph. You can even see an elf -- with a cannon.

There is also a special dedication at this home to Huntsville's fallen officer Billy Clardy.

