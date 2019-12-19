Armed, extremely dangerous man wanted in deadly shooting of woman at Birmingham stop sign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police say they are concerned and warning the public to be on the lookout for a man who is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Authorities say 26-year-old Adam Jamal Isom is accused of shooting and killing 47-year-old Cheri Tillery at a stop sign after an altercation inside a convenience store.

According to BPD Monday night around 7:30 p.m., Tillery was inside a convenience store on Tuscaloosa Avenue standing in line with her son, when Isom attempted to speak to her and make advances towards her. The brief conversation was pleasant but she refused him, smiled and proceeded to leave the store.

Isom then approached her vehicle in the parking lot and she attempted to drive off. He then got into his vehicle and while they were stopped at a stop sign just a few feet away, he pulled his vehicle up beside them and shot into the vehicle killing Tillery.

Thursday morning during a press conference, the Birmingham Police Department released photos of the vehicle that Isom was seen driving during the deadly shooting as well as pictures of the vehicle that was shot into.

Police say they are currently searching for Adam Jamal Isom as he is considered armed, extremely dangerous and could possibly attack another victim. Authorities have searched his home where they found several firearms but they believe he could still have more in his possession. They also believe he could be in the West End area and they do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.

Authorities say Isom is still at large and considered armed and extremely dangerous. He has been served outstanding warrants for capital murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied building by the Birmingham Police Department.