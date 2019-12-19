Alabama lawmakers react to presidential impeachment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump is now the third president to formally be impeached. The House of Representatives brought two articles of impeachment against President Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote for impeachment laid largely along party lines.

President Trump joins President Andrew Johnson and President Bill Clinton in being formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

After six hours of debate, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on two articles of impeachment. The final counts 230 to 197 on the abuse of power.

229 to 198 on the obstruction of Congress.

Democrats continued their argument today that the president pressured Ukraine to announce an investigation into his political rival, Joe Biden.

The president and the Republican party have largely denied the claim.

"There has been no crime committed and I don't think the founding fathers in any way envisioned what you would do in a normal course of business in Congress and trying to oppose the president," said Representative Robert Aderholt (R) District 4.

"They've been trying to impeach me since day one. they've been trying to impeach me since before I ran," said President Trump.

Alabama democratic representative Terri Sewell voted 'yes' for impeachment along with the majority.

"Having been an integral part of this investigation I thought that the facts were really clear. The president did betray his oath by soliciting a foreign power to interfere in our elections," said Representative Terri Sewell, (D) District 7.

What's Next?

The next step will be a trial in the Senate that is likely to take place in January.

What exactly that will look like has not been set yet but witnesses can be called and evidence can be presented. Vice President Mike Pence remains confident that the president will not be removed from office.

"If the articles make their way to the senate by the first of the year we expect the Senate to take it up and really recognize this impeachment for what it is," said Vice President, Mike Pence.

Republican lawmakers say they fear what this vote means for the future of America.

"My fear is that any opposing party in the future will try to use impeachment in a way if they can't take the president out of office then at least they can try to damage the president," said Robert Aderholt.

A two-thirds majority vote in the Senate will be needed to remove the president from office, that means only 34 senate republicans will have to vote against the articles for the president to remain in office.