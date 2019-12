× 5 dead in DeKalb County fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Five people are dead after a fire at a DeKalb County home.

DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson said the five died in a fire at a mobile home on Highway 75, near the Alabama-Georgia state line. Wilson did not release names and ages but said there were two adults and three children in the home.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire.