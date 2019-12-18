Alabama awards $2.5 million in grants to fight homelessness

NORTH ALABAMA – Thousands of people in Alabama struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

Governor Ivey announced that she awarded grants that total more than $2.5 million to help homeless Alabamians with immediate housing assistance and to help others who are in danger of becoming homeless.

The multi-million dollar grant will be awarded to help local organizations provide shelter, legal and health services, and financial education for families and anyone without a place to call home.

Several places in north Alabama are getting a boost in funding just in time for the holidays.

The Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless Incorporated, which serves many counties including Cullman and Marshall, is getting $300,000.

Another 300,000 dollars is going to United Way of East Central Alabama which provides services to several counties including DeKalb.

More than $214,000 is going to the city of Florence, $200,000 is going to the city of Huntsville and $30,000 is going to Marshall County Home Place.

That way those in need can reach out to these organizations and get support.

This money can also help with moving costs, including rental and utility deposits, for families who need it.

Governor Kay Ivey says the goal is to use this money to help Alabamians avoid homelessness and take steps to become more self-sufficient.