Shoals radio station holds supply drive for storm damage victims

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. - 102.7 KISS FM in Florence continues their charitable efforts just a week after the completion of their Stuff-a-Bus toy drive in Florence.

In the aftermath of Monday's storms, KISS FM's Hunter Jackson stepped up to assist those hurting in the communities in and around Town Creek, Colbert Heights, and Joe Wheeler State Park. He's set up in the parking lot of the Publix Supermarket on Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals. He's spoken with several emergency response agencies in the affected areas and the items they say they need most are cases of bottled water, tarps, and chainsaws with oil. They cannot accept cash donations.

They've been set up in the Publix parking since noon on Wednesday and will be there through midnight. Wednesday is the only day to donate.