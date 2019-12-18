× Sam & Greg’s reopening Thursday night at new Huntsville square location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sam & Greg’s Pizzeria will open the doors to its new location on the Huntsville square Thursday evening.

The downtown pizza and gelato staple will open at 6 p.m. in its new spot at 116 South Side Square.

The previous Sam & Greg’s location on the opposite side of the square closed in January after the lease ran out and the building owner decided not to renew it. The North Side Square location was open for 11 years.

There also is a Sam & Greg’s located on Hughes Road in Madison.