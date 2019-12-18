Room at the Table denied certificate of occupancy in Florence over zoning issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - Drivers travel along Wood Avenue in the Seven Points district in Florence. The asterisk-shaped intersection is home to many businesses and restaurants like Wok-n-Roll and McDonalds.

Room at the Table of the Shoals, a non-profit organization with a mission of feeding daily meals to the community, hoped to call a vacant building at the intersection home—but their certificate of occupancy was denied by the city of Florence.

Mayor Steve Holt says the decision was made because Room at the Table applied for the certificate as an event center. The mayor's office released a statement that reads, in part, "The building department reviewed the application and determined the intended use did not fit the definition of an event center." "They were calling it an event center, but we really don't have anything in our zoning codes to cover a center like that where there's an activity every day," said the mayor. Currently, Room at the Table operates inside a partnering church.

Mayor Holt says the city isn't against the type of establishment Room at the Table aims to create, but certain zoning codes must be established beforehand.

Room at the Table has applied to appeal to the Board of Zoning Adjustment and a hearing has been scheduled for January.