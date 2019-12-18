Photo of couple killed in Town Creek tornado flew miles away from home, and someone found it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - An EF-2 tornado blew parts of the Godsey's home for miles. The day after the deadly storms, a person found a picture of Justin and Keisha Godsey.

Winds took it nearly 60 miles from Town Creek to some farmland in Ardmore.

Kent and Sherry Dutton found it on their property - less than 24 hours after the storm. Then after watching WHNT News 19 - Kent knew and confirmed the picture belonged to the Godsey family. Now they're working to return that photo.

The Duttons say they've already been in touch with family members. They tell us they thought about putting the picture in a frame or touching it up, but the Godsey's family told them they wanted it as the Duttons found it.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the funeral costs and to help during the son’s hospital stay.