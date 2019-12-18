National Signing Day: Day one of the Early Signing Period

Posted 10:11 pm, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55PM, December 18, 2019

Photo: MGN Online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s the 72 hour window where high school football student-athletes nationwide are able to sign to play at the next level. Here’s a look at who put the pen to paper in the Tennessee Valley:

Muscle Shoals High School

Logan Smothers, QB – Nebraska

Jackson Bratton, LB – Alabama

Javar Strong, DB,  – Arkansas State

Data pix.

Mars Hill Bible School

Mack McCluskey, OL - UNA

Ty Kirchherr, LS - UNA

Data pix.

Danville

Luke Nail, QB - UNA

Data pix.

Decatur

Turner Stepp, ATH - Navy

Data pix.

James Clemens

Zach Taylor, OL - UAB

Data pix.

East Limestone

Haze Solomon, OL - Chattanooga

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.