National Signing Day: Day one of the Early Signing Period

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s the 72 hour window where high school football student-athletes nationwide are able to sign to play at the next level. Here’s a look at who put the pen to paper in the Tennessee Valley:

Muscle Shoals High School

Logan Smothers, QB – Nebraska

Jackson Bratton, LB – Alabama

Javar Strong, DB, – Arkansas State

Mars Hill Bible School

Mack McCluskey, OL - UNA

Ty Kirchherr, LS - UNA

Danville

Luke Nail, QB - UNA

Decatur

Turner Stepp, ATH - Navy

James Clemens

Zach Taylor, OL - UAB

East Limestone

Haze Solomon, OL - Chattanooga