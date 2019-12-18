National Signing Day: Day one of the Early Signing Period
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s the 72 hour window where high school football student-athletes nationwide are able to sign to play at the next level. Here’s a look at who put the pen to paper in the Tennessee Valley:
Muscle Shoals High School
Logan Smothers, QB – Nebraska
Jackson Bratton, LB – Alabama
Javar Strong, DB, – Arkansas State
Mars Hill Bible School
Mack McCluskey, OL - UNA
Ty Kirchherr, LS - UNA
Danville
Luke Nail, QB - UNA
Decatur
Turner Stepp, ATH - Navy
James Clemens
Zach Taylor, OL - UAB
East Limestone
Haze Solomon, OL - Chattanooga