Moulton Street Christmas display keeps getting bigger and bigger every year

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located on Moulton Street in Moulton and we can't give you an exact address because it covers the entire street!

The tradition on Moulton Street started years ago and has just grown bigger each year.

The lights include dancing Christmas trees, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, minions, Alabama football and a nativity scene.

