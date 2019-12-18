Miss Julie Wins $319 For Pre-K At Hollywood Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala - Congratulations to Julie Dolberry for winning our Tools For Teachers Award!

"She is a go-getter, I mean she is one that every principal would love to have on their staff," said Principal Michael Wilborn.

"She is so outgoing and so caring."

Affectionately called 'Miss Julie', Mr. Wilborn loves having her at Hollywood Elementary in Jackson County.

"Whatever we have to do to get you to stay because you do such a good job," said Wilborn.

It's easy why Miss Julie comes to school every day, her kids.

"They love you all day not just when they are happy. They love you all day if they are mad at you or sad, no matter what they always love you," said Miss Julie.

Miss Julie was nominated by her aide, Miss Brandy.

"She stays late and comes in early for me. I could do it but it wouldn’t be as effective."

When we showed up, it surprised Miss Brandy as well.

"I wasn’t expecting it. I love these babies, I am just a substitute, but I love these babies. I want to stay." said Miss Brandy.

Hopefully, she will. They are a great team.

"She is like my other half I could walk out of the room and she knows exactly where to pick it up. I don’t know if the class would run without her here," said Miss Julie.

