MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man wanted in connection to a shooting last month is now in custody.

Antonio Pinchon was booked into the Madison County Jail just after 2:30 Wednesday morning.

He’s been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office believes Pinchon shot a woman on Voekel Road last month.

He is being held on a $90,000 bond.

