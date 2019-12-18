Madison man has video of doorstep package thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A homeowner is hoping police will soon catch a package thief who paid him a visit. The man named Ed has video of the woman who he says stole Christmas gifts off his doorstep.

"Most companies hire extra hands to deliver. And I think they know that," Ed said.

A week before Christmas, while many neighbors are at work, packages are waiting on their doorsteps.

"There's nothing worse than porch pirates," Ed said.

It's a crime of opportunity, which Ed found out the hard way two weeks ago. But his Amazon orders were long gone by the time he got home. Looking at his Ring doorbell video, Ed got a good look at who he says is the culprit.

"She looks like she's done it in the past," Ed said. "She looks like a pro, she doesn't panic, she doesn't rush, she was very calm."

Ed tells me he believes the woman in that video was posing as a courier. He says as she took the three packages from his doorstep, she left an empty Amazon box. He believes that was an effort to not attract more suspicion.

"I'd say about 380 dollars. There's nothing worse than a thief. The amount doesn't bother me, I just don't want it to happen to other folks," Ed said.

A brazen crime, considering many neighbors just like Ed have surveillance cameras watching their front doors.

"If neighbors see folks delivering at weird times or following UPS trucks, I'd look out for that," Ed said.

Ed says he's called the police, he's ordered some packages sent elsewhere, and is leaving a note for delivery drivers over the next week. Ed says the woman was driving a white four-door sedan. He says he believes a second person involved was driving a dark brown or black Chevy Suburban.

If you recognize the woman in the video, you're asked to call Huntsville police.