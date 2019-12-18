× Lincoln County hires Bob Jones football coach Kevin Rose

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Bob Jones High School football coach Kevin Rose is leaving Madison and moving to a new job over the state line.

Lincoln County Schools has hired Rose to be the new head football coach at Lincoln County High School.

Welcome to the Lincoln County Falcons family. @KevinRose_Bjhs new head football coach pic.twitter.com/W2CDJPLBcj — Ley Jean (@leyjean) December 18, 2019

Rose has been the Bob Jones coach since 2009. He has a 133-71 record as a head coach in Alabama and won six region titles with the Patriots, in addition to one with the Sheffield High School Bulldogs. He coached at Sheffield from 2000-2006.

Rose’s replaces Tim Johnson, a Lincoln County graduate who played safety for Vanderbilt University. Johnson was hired by the district in 2018 but resigned as head coach in November, following his suspension during an investigation into a locker room incident.

Lincoln County finished the season with a 2-8 record.