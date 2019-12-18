× HEMSI delivering toys to children as part of annual tradition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Christmas is just a few days away and today HEMSI is celebrating by showing the community they care.

Wednesday, December 18th, HEMSI will be giving out toys to kids in need in hopes of putting a smile on their faces.

An ambulance and crew will deliver the toys to the YMCA Downtown Early Childhood Education Center at 9:30 a.m. with lights flashing. The EMTs will present each child with a personalized gift wrapped by volunteers through the United Way of Madison County.

This annual tradition promises to delight the children and result in countless smiles, as it does every year.

HEMSI employees donated toys at their annual Christmas party earlier this month as part of the HEMSI cares program.

Generosity is entrenched in HEMSI`s culture, and this project of several years for area children is a continual favorite among employees.