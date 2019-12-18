Farm Burger will donate 15% of proceeds today to fallen Officer Clardy’s Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville community continues its effort to support Officer Billy Clardy III after he was shot and killed during a drug raid earlier this month. A local restaurant stepped in to serve a lot of love during this difficult time.

Dine and Donate Now

Farm Burger in Huntsville will donate 15-percent of all proceeds today to the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund. Clardy was a long-time customer at the restaurant and often ordered a plate of food two to three times a week.

"With having 5 children I know that times can be tough," said Farm Burger general manager Tara Ledwell. "We wanted to be able to ease some of that financial burden for them, let them know that people out here do care, that we all joined as a community to do this for them."

Farm Burger will present a check to the family in the new year.