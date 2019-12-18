Decatur police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

Posted 12:40 pm, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, December 18, 2019
Data pix.

DECATUR, Ala. - Police are looking for a man who they say stole cash from a Decatur business at gunpoint.

Decatur police responded to a robbery call on Somerville Road SE December 17th around 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived they learned the gas station had been robbed at gunpoint.

Officers described the suspect as a 5’3” to 5’7” male that weighs around 160 pounds. The surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a blue hoodie, white shoes, and black or blue pants.

Police say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov with information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.