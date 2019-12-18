Decatur police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Police are looking for a man who they say stole cash from a Decatur business at gunpoint.

Decatur police responded to a robbery call on Somerville Road SE December 17th around 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived they learned the gas station had been robbed at gunpoint.

Officers described the suspect as a 5’3” to 5’7” male that weighs around 160 pounds. The surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a blue hoodie, white shoes, and black or blue pants.

Police say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov with information.

