Decatur police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

DECATUR, Ala. - Police are looking for a man who they say stole cash from a Decatur business at gunpoint.
Decatur police responded to a robbery call on Somerville Road SE December 17th around 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived they learned the gas station had been robbed at gunpoint.
Officers described the suspect as a 5’3” to 5’7” male that weighs around 160 pounds. The surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a blue hoodie, white shoes, and black or blue pants.
Police say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov with information.
34.605925 -86.983342