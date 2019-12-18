× Decatur police arrest man on child porn charges

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of David Pritchard.

Detectives say the investigation referencing child pornography started in April 2019, and throughout it, Pritched was found to be a suspect. Detectives say they searched his house on July 3rd and with help from the Tennessee Valley Regional Computer Forensics Lab, they were able to get warrants for Pritchard’s arrest.

On Tuesday, December 17, Pritchard was located and arrested for five counts of possession of child pornography.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $75,000.00 bond, which was set by Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST: The DPD received a tip from @missingkids regarding child pornography. David Pritchard was developed as the suspect and charged with 5 counts of possession of child pornography. “Suspects are innocent until proven guilty.” pic.twitter.com/fhF8xNPHSy — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) December 18, 2019