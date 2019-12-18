Crossville cancer patient misses citizenship ceremony, officials swear him in at clinic

BIRMINGHAM. Ala. — Wednesday saw a dream come true for a Crossville man, though it came at an especially difficult point in his life.

Luis Zavala and his family are originally from Honduras. They have lived in the United States for over 14 years. Family friend, Heather Fann, said Luis applied to become a citizen twice, but was denied both times.

Luis was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Since his diagnosis, Luis has undergone several surgeries, multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, Fann told WHNT News 19. Due to his prognosis, his family hired a lawyer to help speed up his third attempt to gain citizenship, Fann said.

Earlier this week, the Zavalas received an early Christmas present and learned that Luis’ citizenship application was approved, Fann said. Unfortunately, Luis had a doctor’s appointment scheduled in Birmingham the same day as the citizenship ceremony.

On Wednesday, officials with U.S. Immigration and Citizenship Services decided to surprise Luis and his family, administering the Oath of Citizenship inside the medical clinic’s lobby.