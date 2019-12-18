Community sees tornado devastation for the first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - Wednesday was the first day the Town Creek community was allowed back in the area to salvage what they could from the devastation.

Two lives were lost just days ago and the community remembers the Godseys as very selfless individuals.

"Just good people, would help any way they could," said former resident and volunteer Brian Sawyer.

Many in the close-knit area personally knew Justin and Keisha Godsey.

"Everybody is sort of cleaning up and trying to get things started, to help people start their lives back up," explained Johnny Cantrell, Lawrence County EMA Director. "A lot of people are going to be starting from basically ground zero."

One woman recalled the moment she knew her neighbor was in trouble.

"We only knew that Keisha was gone, because I went up there and a man's truck was shining," said Mary Nichols. "I yelled 'the house is gone.'"

After the storm, Nichols went out looking for Keisha to help her locate their missing neighbors.

"I knew she would help me in a heartbeat," explained Nichols. "Only to find out her trailer was gone too and I freaked out and I was screaming for them too."

Just as they're committed to return their neighborhood to normalcy, they're also committed to help the son the Godseys left behind.

Sawyer said this routine of devastation and recovery brings back memories from nearly a decade ago.

"It's heartbreaking, I went through the same tornadoes back in 2011 and the good people in my community came together and I just wanted to come down and give back to the community."