Bond revoked for teen charged with killing Rod and Paula Bramblett in crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – A judge revoked bond Wednesday morning for the teenager charged with killing Auburn announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife in a crash earlier this year.

Johnston Edward Taylor’s bond was revoked at a hearing Wednesday morning, our news partners AL.com reported. The judge ordered Taylor to be taken to a treatment facility.

Taylor was arrested and charged with manslaughter for the May 25 crash that killed the Brambletts. Authorities said Taylor was under the influence of marijuana and going 89 miles per hour when he crashed into the back of their SUV.

Since then, Taylor has received two speeding tickets and a reckless driving citation, Lee County’s district attorney said. In one traffic stop, an officer said he smelled marijuana and found marijuana residue in Taylor’s vehicle.

AL.com reported Taylor’s license was surrendered to his attorney, Tommy Spina.