Boaz electricians rescue kitten stuck in pipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOAZ, Ala. - A stray cat in Boaz has a new lease on life thanks to concerned citizens and a pair of electricians.

Several people posted on social media that a kitten was stuck deep inside of a pipe behind the Econo Lodge on U.S. 431 Monday.

There were severe storms across Northeast Alabama, so those who worked to get the cat out were forced to stop and go home.

The owner of RBI Electrical Service & Repair, Ricky Burns, and his associates got a call Tuesday and went to help.

Burns said they dug up the electrical pipe and were able to get to the kitten hiding about three feet down.

He told WHNT News 19 it only took about 15 minutes to get the kitten out.

"I would do it for anybody, you know if it was a person, cat, dog, animal. If you don’t have a conscience then something is wrong with you and if you can’t save a cat, then you’re in trouble," said Burns.

Burns said he and his wife rescue cats often and put them up for adoption.

He said, as of right now, they plan to keep the kitten they have named Piper.