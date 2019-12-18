× Board member arrested for stealing from Hartselle youth baseball league

HARTSELLE, Ala. – A board member of the Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball league has been arrested on charges that she stole from the league’s checking account.

Casie Chittam Kimbrell, 40, was charged with second-degree theft Wednesday morning.

Hartselle police said Kimbrell is accused of stealing more than $1,600 from the account.

Her bond was set at $2,400.

This is not the first time a board member has been in trouble with the baseball league’s accounting. Former board member Amy Balch pleaded guilty to stealing money from the account in 2014.

According to police, the city now plans to take over the accounting of all city recreational sports leagues.