Birmingham Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' man connected to deadly shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Birmingham police are looking for a man in connection to a deadly shooting from Monday night.

Police say Adam Isom is armed and extremely dangerous.

Police believe Isom shot 47-year-old Cheri Twilley and one of her children Monday evening.

Twilley died at the hospital but her child is expected to survive.

Isom is wanted on charges of capital murder, attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied building.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1700.