Ashley HomeStore Furniture helps feed families in need with annual Holiday Basket Brigade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Christmas Holiday Season Basket Brigade is once again underway, helping Ashley HomeStore feed needy families in the community.

Ashley HomeStore has been collecting donations since November 1, with baskets placed in front of the stores through December 22.

The Basket Brigade provides families with a pre-cooked turkey and all the trimmings needed for a holiday meal.

This is the 14th year for the event. Sealy sponsors the turkeys, but donations are still needed for other items to fill the baskets. Essential items include cranberry sauce, yams, cornbread and stuffing, green beans, macaroni and cheese, rolls and brownie mix.

If you would like to volunteer or help deliver baskets in the community, call Ashley HomeStore at (256) 489-2222 or stop by the store located at 3020 Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.