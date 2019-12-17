Weather Pattern Settles Down – Not Much Rain Ahead

The National Weather Service will visit three areas today to survey Monday’s storm damage. They will visit Town Creek and Colbert Heights along with other places. We will likely have confirmed tornadoes to add to this map.

After an active Monday, the weather pattern settles down in the coming days. Cooler air takes over Tuesday with limited rain chances through the weekend. A cool northwest flow is in the forecast today with steady temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Winds will also be a factor. Gusts today exceed 20 mph at times. Wind chill factors dip into the 30s this afternoon.

Temperatures rebound into the 50s by the weekend as an upper ridge builds into the Tennessee Valley. We go from the middle 40s Tuesday to middle to upper 50s by the weekend. Only a few showers possible Saturday. Most areas won’t see anything measurable by then.

Christmas is next week and if you are ‘dreaming’ for a Christmas, it will be a dream for us in the Tennessee Valley. At least we saw snow on December 10!

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion