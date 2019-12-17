× The NWS confirms that 3 tornadoes touched down in north Alabama Monday

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Three tornadoes tore across the Tennessee Valley on Monday, December 16th.

The National Weather Service confirmed that 3 tornadoes hit the south Monday evening in Madison, Colbert, and Lawrence County.

According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado left damage in Madison County primarily throughout the Monrovia area.

Crews are working to determine the EF rating for the tornadoes that hit Colbert County and Lawrence County.

[12:00 PM]: Here's some preliminary info from our survey teams so far!

– 3 Confirmed Tornadoes (1 in Madison, 1 in Colbert, and 1 in Lawrence).

– EF-1 damage has been confirmed in Madison County (Monrovia area).

– EF Rating still to be determined for other 2 tornadoes. #HUNwx — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) December 17, 2019

Authorities confirmed that two Alabama residents are dead after Monday’s storms in the Tennessee Valley.