The NWS confirms that 3 tornadoes touched down in north Alabama Monday
TENNESSEE VALLEY – Three tornadoes tore across the Tennessee Valley on Monday, December 16th.
The National Weather Service confirmed that 3 tornadoes hit the south Monday evening in Madison, Colbert, and Lawrence County.
According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado left damage in Madison County primarily throughout the Monrovia area.
Crews are working to determine the EF rating for the tornadoes that hit Colbert County and Lawrence County.
Authorities confirmed that two Alabama residents are dead after Monday’s storms in the Tennessee Valley.