Neighbors remember couple killed in Town Creek tornado

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. -- Neighbors and friends are remembering two Town Creek residents who lost their lives after an EF-2 tornado hit the area Monday night.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood identified those victims as Justin Chase Godsey and Keisha Leann Cross Godsey. He says they were killed inside their home on County Road 265.

One resident says it's hard to believe something like this would happen in the area. "Usually that tornado goes on across the mountain over here," says Jimmy Norton.

The pastor of Lawrence County Dream Center, Mitch Hallmark, said this community is small but close. "They were great people," said Hallmark. "We do a lot of outreach here at the church and they would donate things and help us and come from time to time. Just a good family."

"They would help do anything they could for the neighborhood," said Jimmy Graham. "Take care of their kids, play football and sports and stuff and everything. They're good people."

Even those who weren't as close to the family felt the hurt and the sorrow of losing a neighbor.

"I feel for the family, cause they lost," said Robert Odell. "Not only that, here it is this close to Christmas... and something like this comes through."

The couple's son, Landen, is currently getting treatment for his injuries at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham, according to the authorities. Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett says he was in serious condition.

"We are just praying that God will touch him and he will recover and that he'll be okay," says Hallmark.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the funeral costs and to help during the son’s hospital stay.