× Lawrence County coroner identifies couple killed during Monday storms

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lawrence County coroner identified the couple that died after storms tore across the Tennessee Valley Monday.

Justin Chase Godsey and Keisha Leann Cross Godsey, both from Town Creek, died Monday.

The couple’s son is in serious condition Town Creek Chief of Police Jerry L. Garrett said during a news conference Tuesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornados Monday in Madison, Colbert and Lawrence County.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the funeral costs and to help during the son’s hospital stay.