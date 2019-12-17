Kitten found stuck in pipe in Boaz rescued

BOAZ, Ala. — A kitten was rescued Tuesday after she got stuck in a pipe in Boaz for several hours during storms Monday.

RBI Electrical Service & Repair received several phone calls overnight after a post about the kitten made its rounds on social media.

After about 15 minutes, electrical service employees Ricky Burns and Brandon Harris were able to pull the kitten out to safety.

Burns took the kitten home to his wife and estimates its 12-weeks-old. They’re working on coming up with a special name for the newest member of their family.