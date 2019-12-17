Joe Wheeler State Park closed until further notice after extensive storm damage

Posted 11:26 am, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:28PM, December 17, 2019

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. — Joe Wheeler State Park officials closed the park until further notice after it suffered extensive storm damage Monday.

According to a post on the park’s Facebook page, the day-use area and half of the campground was severely damaged. Downed trees destroyed bathhouses and damaged travel trailers. No injuries were reported.

There are plans to open the park once power is restored for the Lodge, Marina, Cottage and Golf Course if no further damage is found.

All phone lines are down, but you can call the cabin office at 256-685-2656 for guest information.

