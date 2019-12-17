× Huge Christmas display on N Mountain Drive covers four lots

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display covers several lots on N Mountain Drive in Trinity. It includes a blow mold nativity scene, and a blow mold Santa in a life sized sleigh pulled by whitetail deer, one even has a bright red nose.

