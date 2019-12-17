Guntersville students honor law enforcement during Super Citizen graduation ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - More than 100 students in Marshall County are celebrating what it means to be a Super Citizen.

Tuesday was the Super Citizen graduation celebration event at Cherokee Elementary School.

During the event, the third graders honored two local heroes, including Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, who is also a U.S. Army veteran and has also served as for ALEA.

"It was very special. Patriotism and serving our country is big for me personally and whenever I get a chance to share with my kids, I try to do that anyway but to get an award for them is extra special. I’m just thankful for the opportunity to get to be a part of their lives and get to do things to serve them," said Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson.

Peterson's son is in the third grade at Cherokee Elementary school.

School Resource Officer Ken Bubbett was also honored by the students.

"We want to instill those great characteristics and those wonderful habits. We want to instill a pride in their country, of the United States, in them now so that that’s something that they can continue to grow and learn through as they grow," said third-grade teacher Melanie Yancy.

Over the last couple of months, the students learned what it means to be a Super Citizen. At the end of Tuesday’s ceremony, students took a pledge to continue to show those traits throughout their life.