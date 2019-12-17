× Decatur man arrested for trafficking cocaine, marijuana

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say they arrested a Decatur man after they found drugs, guns, and cash in his house Monday.

Police arrested Mark Kevin McGuire, also known as “Fly White,” while executing a search warrant on December 16th. Police say they received complaints that someone was distributing drugs from a house located in the 1700-block of 14th Avenue SE.

During the investigation, police say McGuire was identified as the suspect selling drugs.

Police say McGuire was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, receiving stolen property in the second degree, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

McGuire was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $7,800.00 bond.