AHSAA reclassifies high school football teams based on enrollment

Once every two years, the Alabama High School Athletic Association takes a look at its football teams and reclassifies them based on enrollment.

The reclassification is based on the Average Daily Enrollment Numbers issued by the State Department of Education which classifies each member school of the AHSAA.

This comes with some major shakeups and affects many of our local teams.

The Albertville Aggies are moving on up to class 7A to join a region with James Clemens, Bob Jones, Sparkman, Florence, Austin, Huntsville, and Grissom.

Both Lee and Mae Jemison will move down to Class 5A. The Generals and the Jaguars will be placed in Region 8 with Ardmore, East Limestone, Lawrence County, and Russellville.

Madison Academy falls back to Class 4A after two seasons in 5A. The Mustangs will be a part of Region 7 with DAR, New Hope, North Jackson, Priceville, Randolph, and Westminster Christian.

Mars Hill has been a force to be reckoned with in Class 1A, but the Panthers will be moving up to Class 2A next season. They will join Region 8 which will include Lexington, Colbert County, Hatton, Red Bay, Sheffield, and Tharptown.

Here are some other Tennessee Valley teams moving classifications.

Falkville moves up to Class 2A

Pisgah and Lexington will both move down to 2A

Collinsville moves up to 3A

Danville and Elkmont will both move down to 3A

New Hope, and Westminster Christian both moving up to 4A

East Lawrence will stay in class 3A after originally being moved to 4A

Madison County moves down to 4A

JPII will stay in class 4A after originally being moved to 5A

Scottsboro and Arab will both be moving up to Class 6A

These changes will go into effect for the fall football season.

Find the full list of the 2020-22 AHSAA Reclassification here: