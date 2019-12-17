17-year-old missing from Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 17-year-old Jaelin Christa Higgins.

Higgins left her home wearing a black Nike zip-up jacket and gray sweatpants on December 16th and was last seen in the Chelsea area, according to officials.

Higgins is a white female, with blonde hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’6”, and 120lbs.

Deputies say it is possible that she was picked up by a friend.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Higgins, contact Investigator Matt Smith at (205) 670-6255 or call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.

