Two of Alabama’s defensive stars sitting out of bowl game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama Crimson Tide has several players that are expected to get drafted to play in the NFL next year, many of them are possible first round picks which sparks the question will they play in the Tide’s bowl game?

Head coach Nick Saban has confirmed two players have decided to sit out of the Citrus Bowl against Michigan.

Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and cornerback Trevon Diggs have both decided to not play in the game; both of these players were absent from practice on Monday.

In addition, freshman defensive tackle DJ Dale is ‘doubtful’ for the game due to the knee injury he sustained late in the regular season; Saban says Dale has not been responded well to treatment and medications.

“I think everyone’s gotta refocus their mindset playing in this game,” Saban said. “We’re playing a very team in Michigan. We have a lot of reasons to want to play well to sort of vindicate some of the disappointments that we’ve had in our season. I think team success goes a long way in elevating individuals and individual performance gets noticed when teams have success.”

Alabama’s game against Michigan is set for 12 p.m. on January 1.