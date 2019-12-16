Two killed, multiple people injured in Town Creek during severe storms

Lawrence County #AL Chief of Police Officer Garrett confirms *2 fatalities* and at least 4 or 5 injured on County Road 265 in Town Creek. #ValleyWx #ALwx @whnt pic.twitter.com/jPb42Dju8F — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) December 17, 2019

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm two people are dead after Monday’s severe storms moved through the Tennessee Valley.

Town Creek Chief of Police Jerry Garret said 2 people were killed and at least 4 or 5 people were injured on County Road 265.

“What I know now, facts, we have two fatalities confirmed and at least four or five injured,” said Chief Garret. “Not sure how serious those injuries are right now. Everyone is accounted for that we know of at the moment. We have not conducted a door to door search at the moment but as soon as we finish with this, that’s what’s gonna happen next.”

Town Creek, County Road 265: #AL State Troopers are here, Fire and Rescue, 100 people here helping, 1 to 4 houses destroyed, at least two critically injured #ValleyWx #ALwx @whnt pic.twitter.com/cGMTaBY684 — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) December 17, 2019

Town Creek, County Road 265 in Lawrence County #AL: Trees down, powerlines down, trees snapped, various search and rescue efforts on-going. #AL State Troopers are here, Chief of Police is setting up a staging area for Q and A #ValleyWx #ALwx @whnt pic.twitter.com/cz4VnTN4KB — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) December 17, 2019

Town Creek, County Road 265 in Lawrence County #AL: Trees down, powerlines down, trees snapped, various search and rescue efforts on-going. #AL State Troopers are here, Fire and Rescue, Chief of Police says 100 people here helping, joining for a debriefing #ValleyWx #ALwx @whnt pic.twitter.com/xyrp1z3IIM — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) December 17, 2019