Two killed, multiple people injured in Town Creek during severe storms

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm two people are dead after Monday’s severe storms moved through the Tennessee Valley.
Town Creek Chief of Police Jerry Garret said 2 people were killed and at least 4 or 5 people were injured on County Road 265.
“What I know now, facts, we have two fatalities confirmed and at least four or five injured,” said Chief Garret. “Not sure how serious those injuries are right now. Everyone is accounted for that we know of at the moment. We have not conducted a door to door search at the moment but as soon as we finish with this, that’s what’s gonna happen next.”
34.674441 -87.389577