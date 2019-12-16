Several Tennessee Valley schools cancel after school activities Monday due to weather concerns

Strong To Severe Storms This Afternoon & Evening

The Storm Prediction Center has a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley for this afternoon and evening. The higher threat for tornadoes is southwest of us, but it’s not zero.

Here is a look at the timeline for severe weather for the Tennessee Valley. The window is from 3pm-10pm this afternoon and evening. After midnight, things calm down in a hurry.

Here is another look at the timing and threats for Monday:

 

Once we get after midnight, things calm down and cool off! Highs on Tuesday only reach the middle to upper 40s for the afternoon.

