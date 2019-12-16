× Water main break causes Monday morning traffic issues in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said drivers should be cautious along a major street Monday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., Decatur Police said officers were at a potential water main break on 6th Ave., between Johnston Street SE and Moulton Street SE.

Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane and drivers were encouraged to take an alternate route.

#TRAFFICALERT: Potential water main break on 6th Avenue, between Johnston Street SE and Moulton Street SE. Northbound traffic is down to one lane. Please consider taking an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/NT0rYUEgrZ — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) December 16, 2019

By 7:30 a.m., Decatur Utilities confirmed a water main had broken and they were working to fix it near the intersection of 6th Ave. and Johnston Street SE. Northbound traffic was being merged into the middle turn lane starting at Jackson Street SE.

Crews from the DU Water Dept are working on repairs to a broken water main on Sixth Ave. (Hwy. 31) North near the intersection of Johnston St. SE. Northbound traffic will be merged into the middle turn lane beginning at Jackson St. SE. Please use alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/AXD0Vv3X1B — Decatur Utilities (@decaturutility) December 16, 2019

Decatur Police said the lane closure would last for an extended period.