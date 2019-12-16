Water main break causes Monday morning traffic issues in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said drivers should be cautious along a major street Monday morning.
Just after 5:30 a.m., Decatur Police said officers were at a potential water main break on 6th Ave., between Johnston Street SE and Moulton Street SE.
Northbound traffic was reduced to one lane and drivers were encouraged to take an alternate route.
By 7:30 a.m., Decatur Utilities confirmed a water main had broken and they were working to fix it near the intersection of 6th Ave. and Johnston Street SE. Northbound traffic was being merged into the middle turn lane starting at Jackson Street SE.
Decatur Police said the lane closure would last for an extended period.