× New Market woman killed in wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. —¬†Authorities said a New Market woman was killed Monday when her car ran into a tree.

Ashely Danelle Arnold, 27, died when her car ran off Riverton Road in Madison County and hit a tree, Alabama State Troopers said. The wreck happened north of Huntsville around 12:30 a.m.

State troopers are still investigating the wreck.