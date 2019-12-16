× Marshall County authorities searching for gas station robber

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities in Marshall County are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station in Scant City, near Guntersville, Monday morning,

Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the robbery happened at 5:30 a.m. at Jet Pep on AL-69. Guthrie said the man got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Arab police are assisting in the investigation. More information is expected to be released later today.