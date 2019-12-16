× Man charged with rape of a 12-year-old and 32 counts of producing child pornography

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Jackson County and producing child pornography.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a sexual assault on December 13. After an investigation, Stephen Fredrick Ott, 50, of Bryant was taken into custody on December 14.

Ott is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, and 32 counts of producing child pornography.

JCSO Criminal Investigators and deputies looked into the matter with the help of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Ott is currently in the Jackson County Jail and bond has not yet been set.