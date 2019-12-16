× EMA says outdoor warning siren malfunctioning in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An outdoor warning siren in the City of Huntsville is malfunctioning.

In a Nixle alert, the Huntsville-Madison County EMA said the outdoor siren at University Drive and Research Park will sound during alerts, but it won’t rotate.

According to the EMA, the siren is stopped in one position.

As a result, anyone in the area not facing the siren will suffer reduced sound coverage.

As a reminder, you should have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings, such as NOAA Weather Radio, the Live Alert 19 app, and WHNT News 19 on the air.