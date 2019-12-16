Tennessee Valley schools dismissing early due to severe weather concerns

Decatur Fire & Rescue schedules rookie school

Posted 3:26 pm, December 16, 2019

DECATUR, Ala. – Firefighter rookie school will begin February 3 at the Decatur Fire Regional Training Center, according to Decatur Fire & Rescue.

In a Facebook post, Decatur Fire & Rescue said firefighter 1 & 2 rookie school is scheduled to start on February 3.

There is also an option to self sponsor and attend the school to become a certified firefighter, according to the post.

For information about the cost, needed clothing, and PPE requirements, click here.

For questions, call the Alabama Fire College at 1-800-241-2467 and press 2 for registration.

