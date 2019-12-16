Christmas Charities Year Round seeks donations to help area families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Christmas Charities Year Round is a non-profit, charitable organization that has served Madison County since 1949, when Milton K. Cummings started an outreach to help local families devastated by a boll weevel infestation in the area's cotton crop.

Since then, Christmas Charities Year Round has been providing less fortunate children and their families with basic necessities, to help improve the quality of their lives and encourage children to stay in school.

The non-profit also provides toys and food during the Christmas season at no cost to clients.

Clients are experiencing a range of hardships such as loss of income, homelessness, disabilities or domestic abuse.

The organization also helps out in times of crisis or natural disaster, provides resources to veterans and helps prisoners re-entering society.

Christmas Charities gratefully accepts gently-used clothing, household items and cash donations (tax-deductible). Rags and paper are also accepted as they can be recycled to raise funds.

Christmas Charities Year Round is located at 3054 Leeman Ferry Road in Huntsville. For more information, you can visit their website or call (256) 837-2373.